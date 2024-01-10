Skylands Capital LLC Sells 4,350 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

