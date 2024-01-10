Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,984 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. EQT accounts for about 2.2% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

EQT Stock Down 0.4 %

EQT stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.