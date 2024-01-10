Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group CORP. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 692,659,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 772,402 shares of company stock valued at $123,009,941. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.