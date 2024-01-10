iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,538,578. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.15 and its 200-day moving average is $184.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.