First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 244,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,541. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.23%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.