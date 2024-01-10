Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Declares Feb 24 Dividend of $0.26

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a feb 24 dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 221.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.