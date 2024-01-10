Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

