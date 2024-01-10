Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $7.51.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Stock Average Calculator
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.