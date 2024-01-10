Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NML. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 103,736 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

