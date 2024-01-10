Enigma (ENG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $216,816.08

Enigma (ENG) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $131,704.67 and $216,816.08 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Enigma

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,102 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users’ shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events.

Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma’s network.”

