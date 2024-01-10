i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.26

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

i3 Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:I3E opened at GBX 10.08 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £120.96 million, a P/E ratio of 334.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.16. i3 Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 22.85 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Majid Shafiq bought 337,291 shares of i3 Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £33,729.10 ($42,994.39). 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.