Solana (SOL) Price Tops $93.84 on Exchanges

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $93.84 or 0.00206957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion and approximately $3.24 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Solana Coin Profile
Solana uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 566,721,511 coins and its circulating supply is 431,904,614 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Solana Coin Trading
