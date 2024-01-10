Safe Hits 1-Day Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Safe has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00004118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $38.91 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00110737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00033329 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00021561 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000120 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001905 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 66% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.86811309 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

