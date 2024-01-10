Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:UTI opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

