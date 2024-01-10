Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Tops $0.0462

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $108,146.83 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

