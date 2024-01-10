Litecoin Cash Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $64.11 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,179,934 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,169,559.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00388913 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $106.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

