Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $261.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $263.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.