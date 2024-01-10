Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.7 %

Novartis stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.