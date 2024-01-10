Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,853,000 after purchasing an additional 357,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after purchasing an additional 126,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

