TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 92,231 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,231 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Elevance Health worth $158,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,385,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $483.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $508.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.