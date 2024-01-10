TIAA Trust National Association Invests $12.65 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 274,990 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.08 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

