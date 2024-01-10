TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 338,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,463,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

