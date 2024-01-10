TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 840,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,403,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.12% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 194,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

