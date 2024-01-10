Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

