Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 553.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

