Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after purchasing an additional 371,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.