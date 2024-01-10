iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Stake Reduced by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 93,641.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,371,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,735,000 after buying an additional 20,350,251 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 670.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,765,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,208,000 after buying an additional 6,757,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,574,000 after buying an additional 1,667,053 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,169,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,896,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after buying an additional 197,092 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.