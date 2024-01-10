Foster Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIT. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.0% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 10.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 5.4% during the second quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 49,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

