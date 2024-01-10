Foster Group Inc. Sells 205 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.57. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

