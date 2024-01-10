Foster Group Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Foster Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after buying an additional 11,177,077 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $53,739,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,972,000 after buying an additional 1,742,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $10,920,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

