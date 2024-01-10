Whittier Trust Co. Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.27% of WD-40 worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a one year low of $158.60 and a one year high of $245.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.33.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

