Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average is $118.88. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

