Simmons Bank Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.81.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

PPG stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

