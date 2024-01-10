Gradient Investments LLC Has $794,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.