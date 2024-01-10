The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,781,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $155,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KO opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

