TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $148,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after buying an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,148,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $902.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $838.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $806.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $675.00 and a twelve month high of $924.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

