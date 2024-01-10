Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $117,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

