TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,663 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $138,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,098 shares of company stock worth $1,727,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.