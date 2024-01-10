Gradient Investments LLC Sells 6,204 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 127,013 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.0434 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

