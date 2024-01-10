TD Asset Management Inc Has $127.69 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,447 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.36% of Yum! Brands worth $127,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after buying an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $848,921,000 after buying an additional 188,878 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $128.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

