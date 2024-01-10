AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,503 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of AstraZeneca worth $129,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $163,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,009,000 after buying an additional 1,582,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.4 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

