NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,823,274 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $102,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,041,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $99,621,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 50,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

NIKE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NKE opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

