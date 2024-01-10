TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,127 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of General Electric worth $100,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $129.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

