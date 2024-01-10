TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of S&P Global worth $104,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $430.17 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $443.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

