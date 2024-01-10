TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,341 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $97,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.95.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $390.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.39 and a 200 day moving average of $398.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

