Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Cap of $842.23 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001937 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $842.23 million and $30.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001495 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001179 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000797 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 987,615,010 coins and its circulating supply is 966,667,388 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.