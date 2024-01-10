Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.12.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.18.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

