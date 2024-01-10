USDX [Kava] Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $380,179.27 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $98.13 million and approximately $380,179.27 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001955 BTC on exchanges.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.87378031 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $391,687.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

