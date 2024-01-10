Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $42.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $42.12. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $36.37 per share.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

GWW stock opened at $823.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $805.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $752.05. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $544.95 and a 52 week high of $841.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.