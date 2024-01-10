SmarDex Price Hits $0.0163 on Exchanges (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $112.72 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,894,742,856 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,894,742,855.861362 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01656766 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,769,502.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars.

