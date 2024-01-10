Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Reaches $435.99 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $435.99 million and $24.03 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,982.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00147143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.53 or 0.00528044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.44 or 0.00327770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00196310 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000511 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,190,405,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,166,441,930 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

